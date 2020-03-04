TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of making an online threat to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge.

Timothy Ireland, 42, of Toledo, was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” When a special agent called Ireland, he admitted posting the statement about the New York Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

Agents from the Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition, according to court records. He later admitted to owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Ireland will now be on supervised release for three years.

