PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after a jury unanimously convicted him of assault for slamming his girlfriend into a concrete walkway in Southeast Portland.

Davin Olson confronted the woman about not responding to his text messages in her backyard last June 8, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Olson pushed his phone into the woman’s face and she threw it to the ground, cracking the screen, the report says. Olson then ran after the woman and shoved her to the ground, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“While on the ground, and seemingly trying to get away from her abuser, Olson got on top of the victim and grabbed her head and shoved her face into the concrete,” the district attorney’s office said. Olson also preventing her from calling 911, the report said.

The woman suffered shoulder pain, forehead numbness for about a month and ongoing difficulty breathing, according to the district attorney’s office.

The jury found Olson guilty of second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, and interfering with making a police report.

Olson is now subject to a lifelong ban on the possession of any firearm or ammunition.

