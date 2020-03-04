A linguist for the U.S. military has been charged with espionage for allegedly disclosing classified information, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors announced Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was arrested overseas last week and charged in connection with transmitting highly sensitive classified national defense information to a foreign national with apparent ties to Hezbollah, a terrorist organization as designated by the State Department.

The information allegedly disclosed by Mr. Thompson included details that placed the lives of human assets and American military personnel in “grave danger,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.”

Ms. Thompson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance later this afternoon in D.C. federal court, according to the Justice Department.

She faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

