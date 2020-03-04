Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday told a Senate panel he has “a lot of concerns” about a landmark international treaty that allows U.S. intelligence flights over Russia, citing Moscow’s repeated violations of the agreement.

In an appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee to defend the Pentagon’s 2021 budget request, Mr. Esper said Russia has been cheating the Open Skies Treaty “for many years.”

“We need to speak out more clearly about Russian noncompliance,” he said.

President Trump has reportedly signed off on the decision to pull the U.S. out of the 34-country pact that was designed to lower international tensions by allowing treaty members to conduct unarmed reconnaissance flights over each others’ territory to collect data on military forces and activities. But the administration has yet to announce any formal action.

Criticism of the agreement, led by congressional Republicans, grew last year after Russia restricted U.S. surveillance flights over Kaliningrad, the strategic Russian military enclave that sits between Lithuania and Poland, and Georgia. The U.S. responded by prohibiting Russian flights over Hawaii and several Air Force bases.

When pressed by Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, on the viability of the treaty, Mr. Esper explained surveillance flights over Kaliningrad and Georgia are “two good examples” of noncompliance on behalf of the Kremlin.

Despite Republican pushback against the treaty, largely spearheaded by Mr. Cotton, congressional Democrats have repeatedly urged the administration to stay in the treaty to continue transparency and surveillance over one of Washington’s main competitors.

Last week, leading Senate Democrats renewed their calls to continue participation in Open Skies and argued a “U.S. withdrawal is likely to leave the United States at a disadvantage.”

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that concerns of Russia limiting flights “do not negate the important benefits the United States receives from the Open Skies Treaty, nor did they prevent the United States from conducting a full slate of Open Skies flights over Russia in 2019.”

Mr. Esper said Wednesday that discussions are still ongoing about the fate of the U.S.’ participation in the treaty and he is holding on any further action “until we get better direction” from the administration.

“Until we make a final decision on a path forward … it is important to many of our NATO allies that they still have the means to conduct the overflights [and] we still have the means to conduct overflights,” he said.

