Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after a humiliating rejection by voters on Super Tuesday.

He said he wasn’t giving up on the fight to defeat President Trump and threw his support — and his fortune — behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“While I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life,” he said in a message to supporters. “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.