LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Tecumseh prison inmate has died at a Lincoln hospital, state officials said.

James Malina, 83, died a little before 7 p.m. Monday. The cause of his death hasn’t been determined yet, prison officials said, but he was being treated for a medical condition.

He’d been serving a sentence of 89 years to 170 years for several counts of sexual assault and two counts of child abuse in Dodge County. He started serving the sentence in 1996.

