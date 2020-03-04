CHINO, Calif. (AP) - An investigation of a police shooting shut down a busy Southern California freeway for several hours during the Wednesday morning rush, causing massive traffic jams in both directions.

The closure of State Route 60 in the city of Chino began around 6 a.m. and caused miles of backups as officers examined areas along the closed roadway.

The Chino Police Department said a social media post that its officers responded earlier to reports of a man with a knife and the suspect was shot when he refused to comply with their orders.

The suspect was hospitalized with superficial injuries and no officers were hurt, the department said.

Chino is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.