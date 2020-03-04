Two of Sen. Bernie Sander’s top supporters on Capitol Hill acknowledged former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s surge of momentum Wednesday afternoon but questioned if a Hillary Clinton-eqsue strategy was enough to win in November.

“Anyone who diminishes Joe’s last 72 plus hours is making a mistake,” said Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan. “We just have to make sure people really look forward — Are we going to beat Donald Trump doing the same things that we did in 2016? Or are we going to beat Donald Trump, by doing things that really show that very clear stark contrast to Donald Trump?”

In the early primary races, Mr. Sanders pulled ahead as a frontrunner while the moderate vote was split between Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mr. Biden.

After securing a much-needed victory in South Carolina last week and the endorsements of his former competitors, Mr. Biden went on to win ten states on Super Tuesday. He also outpaced Mr. Sanders in the delegate count — with 566 total delegates to the senator’s 501.

Mr. Sanders’ supports touted his success in getting the support of young and Latino voters, although questioned if long lines at voting locations might have been a factor in deterring some turnout.

However, Mr. Sanders, with four Super Tuesday states under his belt, also won the biggest prize of the night — California.

“We also can’t diminish Senator Sanders’ success in California with young voters with Latino voters,” Washington Democrat Rep. Pramilla Jayapal said. “And so we really need some respect on both sides, no fear-mongering but respect on both sides for what could be very different approaches to this terrible threat that we see of Donald Trump.”

As for how to do that in a primary with starkly divided philosophies — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said both camps have lots of work to do.

“If Joe Biden does not expand his platforms — if we’re not seriously talking about single-payer, a living wage a green New Deal. It is going to be very hard to generate enthusiasm,” she said. “Likewise I believe that in our camp we need to do a lot of strong revisitation of coalition building, positivity outreach to folks that perhaps haven’t been reached out to before.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.