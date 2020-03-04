House Democrats unveiled a spending package Wednesday that would spend more than $8 billion to combat the coronavirus that is creeping through the U.S., setting the stage for a same-day vote.

More than $3 billion would go toward the pursuit of a vaccine, drug treatments and diagnostic tools to detect the virus, which began in China but has sickened over 90,000 people across the globe.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey also wants $2 billion for public health measures such as detection and prevention of the illness known as COVID-19, and nearly $1 billion would support state and local efforts.

The rest would support efforts to combat the virus overseas, address humanitarian needs and set up safeguards to avoid supply-chain disruptions.

Also, the bill authorizes up to $7 billion in low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the outbreak.

“Americans urgently need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep us safe from the widening coronavirus epidemic,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “We can do that now because today we reached a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on an emergency coronavirus response funding package of $8.3 billion of entirely new funds.”

Moments later, Senate GOP touted a bipartisan, $7.8 billion package, which subtracts $500 million for telehealth activities included in the House version, according to a Democratic aide.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said 85% of the funds in his package would be spent within the U.S.

Lawmakers are expected to work out any differences and get a measure to President Trump, who has suggested he’ll sign whatever they give him.

Mr. Trump’s initially proposed spending $2.5 billion on the coronavirus response through September, though members of both parties said that lowballed the needed amount and launched bipartisan talks.

The CDC is tracking more than 100 infections in the U.S., though 48 of them are in patients who were repatriated from China and Japan.

That sense of urgency grew with the death toll in Washington state, which increased to nine this week. It is the only state in the U.S. to report fatalities.

House Republicans on Wednesday claimed a package could have been approved sooner, but that Democratic leaders wanted to run ads against the GOP ahead of Super Tuesday voting.

