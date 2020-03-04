Lawmakers have agreed to a more than $7 billion emergency spending deal to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, teeing it up for rapid passage.

The text of the bill has yet to be released, but it is slated to go to the House floor later Wednesday afternoon, according to senior Democratic aide.

The CDC is tracking over 100 infections in the U.S., though 48 of them are in patients who were repatriated from China and Japan.

That sense of urgency grew with the death toll in Washington state, which grew to nine this week. It is the only state in the U.S. to report fatalities.

The Senate GOP is touting nearly $7.8 billion figure for total discretionary spending. Meanwhile, according to a Democratic aide, the House’s $8.3 billion dollar figure includes a $500 million teleheath provision.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.