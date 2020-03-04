The Supreme Court appeared concerned with a Louisiana law that adds restrictions on abortion providers during arguments on Wednesday.

The four Democratic-appointed justices were in lockstep, suggesting there is no medical need for the increased requirements placed on abortion providers.

But it’s unclear if any of the five Republican-appointees will join them in striking down the legislation, as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh attempted to quiz the differences between the Louisiana regulation and one the high court undid in Texas a few years ago.

Both justices wanted to know whether the benefits and impact of the safety regulation vary from state to state.

The Louisiana law at issue Wednesday requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital no farther than 30 miles from the women’s clinic. It is similar to a Texas regulation that was found to be illegal about four years ago.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Elena Kagan stressed the law did not appear medically necessary, given the abortion clinic bringing the challenge only has transferred four women to a hospital, although it has treated tens of thousands.

“Access to a hospital was required less than once a year,” Justice Ginsburg said.

She also noted most women who seek hospital care after an abortion do so after leaving the clinic, when at home.

The high court, in a 5-4 move, halted the law from taking effect this year. Justice Roberts sided with the four justices who were appointed by Democrats.

Abortion providers have challenged the legislation, saying it resembles the Texas law that the high court struck down in a 5-3 ruling in 2016.

In that case, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who has since retired, sided with the more liberal wing and Justice Roberts voted to uphold the restrictions.

A decision over the legality of the Louisiana law is expected by the end of June.

