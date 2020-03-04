President Trump said the results of Super Tuesday primaries showed the Democratic establishment joined forces to “crush” Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, whom he said was further hurt by “selfish” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts staying in the race.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe [Biden] to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!”

He said of Ms. Warren, who is competing for the same far-left voters as Mr. Sanders, “So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.