Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 10 and he will travel to Washington state on Thursday to meet with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in the capital, Olympia.

“We will be taking our entire team there, with an effort to really continue to support Governor Inslee’s efforts to focus resources on the community in the Seattle area,” he said at a meeting with diagnostic lab CEOs at the White House.

Mr. Pence also said the administration will focus on California, which has been “uniquely impacted by the coronavirus.”

It is unclear if the 10th death announced by Mr. Pence is in Washington state, which had reported the other nine in counties north of Seattle.

