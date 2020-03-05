A former Republican House member who once had been the youngest person in Congress came out as gay Thursday.

Aaron Schock, who resigned from Congress in 2015 over a spending scandal, said in a lengthy post on his website that began with the words “I am gay” that he would now be voting in favor of such rights were he still a member.

“The fact that I am gay is just one of those things in my life in need of explicit affirmation, to remove any doubt and to finally validate who I am as a person. In many ways, I regret the time wasted in not having done so sooner,” he wrote.

First elected to the U.S. Congress from Illinois at the age of 27 in 2008, Mr. Schock resigned after many years of whispers about his sexuality, fueled by hs social-media persona, and at least one public outing.

He was indicted in November 2016 on 24 counts, including theft of government funds and filing false tax returns. The charges were dropped 2 1/2 years later on condition of back taxes being paid and his campaign being reimbursed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.