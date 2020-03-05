CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general has some advice about government impostor phone scams.

Gordon MacDonald says Thursday has been designated “Slam the Scam” day as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through Saturday.

He advises consumers to hang up the phone immediately if they receive any threatening or demanding calls; refrain from calling the number; and don’t provide personal information without first verifying the source of the inquiry.

People who become victims of any tax-related identity theft can file a report with local police, the Federal Trade Commission, and contact the IRS and credit bureaus.

