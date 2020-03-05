Rep. Devin Nunes says he is being stalked by “lunatics in the media” who constantly try to tie him to the Russian side when he has been one of Congress’ fiercest anti-Moscow hawks for years.

He made the remark on Wednesday’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business Network. Mr Dobbs asked him about what Mr. Nunes considers the latest liberal misfire — The Washington Post.

A Post Feb. 20 story said he met with President Trump at the White House to try to get fired the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, over a secret DNI briefing to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Mr. Nunes, who sued the Post this week for defamation, denied the report right away.

“No one has been put into the middle of this Russia nonsense more than me, other than maybe the president, obviously the president,” Mr. Nunes told Mr. Dobbs. “Every time they resurrect the Russia hoax they insert me into it. “

“They claim that I was talking to the president, going to the White House, trying to get the director of national intelligence fired,” he said. “None of that happened. I came out and said it’s demonstrably false that night or shortly thereafter…..They don’t have any evidence. It’s impossible for me to have went to the White House and talked to the White House since I was in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are hundreds of hundreds of witnesses who saw me there. I have a cell phone. They can take me to court. They can subpoena my phone records.”

Mr. Nunes, California Republican, became the brunt of negative liberal media stories as chairman of the House intelligence committee and then as the panel’s senior minority member.

He defended Mr. Trump and issued a report that said there was no election conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Kremlin–––the same finding from special counsel Robert Mueller in March 2019.

He also rankled Democrats and liberal press by finding out that the Hillary Clinton campaign funded the Christopher Steele anti-Trump dossier which the FBI used to investigate Trump aides.

Government reports have eviscerated Mr. Steele’s allegations, which came from Kremlin sources. Mr. Nunes also first disclosed FBI abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The FBI used the dossier as its essential piece of evidence to win judges approvals to spy on Trump associate Carter Page

In addition to suing the Post, Mr. Nunes has filed libel cases against CNN and McClatchy news service

“The court is the only fair place I have to get a fair day in court,” Mr. Nunes said “But I can’t fight them by trying to argue with them or just come on your show and say it didn’t happen. That doesn’t work. Those stories live forever. So if you Google my name or go on the Internet how many fake news stories are out there that are tying me to Vladimir Putin. And it’s outrageous.

“For almost four years now, every chance these lunatics get, and I say lunatics because the lunatics in the media get, they tied me and Trump to Russia.”

After Mr. Trump won the presidency, the liberal media pushed the Trump-Russia conspiracy theories in scores of stories and won awards.

Mr. Nunes $500 million suit against the Post in federal court in Richmond begins with this paragraph:

“Billionaire, Jeff Bezos (“Bezos”), purchased WaPo in 2013 for the purpose of using WaPo’s mighty pen to influence Federal elections. Bezos failed to defeat the GOP in 2016, in spite of WaPo’s notoriously libelous reporting. Bezos’ WaPo heavily promoted the Russian ‘collusion’ hoax between 2017 and 2019, in spite of the fact that there was no evidence that any member of the Trump campaign colluded with any ‘Russian’ to influence the 2016 Presidential Election.”

The Washington Post defends the Nunes story.

