Hollywood activist Elizabeth Banks says storytellers need to get to work and change the culture so abortion is without stigma and seen as “liberty itself” by the population.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress told a crowd outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that storytelling “power” must be harnessed to realize new laws on the issue.

“I believe that our stories have power,” she while upbeat music blasted in the background. “They are our power. I believe stories change culture. And if we can change culture, we can change laws. And we must tell our stories to erode stigma around abortion in our culture.”

Women with “I had an abortion” signs cheered as the producer continued her prepared speech.

.@RashidaTlaib at today’s abortion rally: “Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!”



Adds that pro-life pols are “commercializing” women’s bodies to make them “less than.” pic.twitter.com/yTt10nNvdY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

“Abortion is normal,” she added. “Abortion is health care. Abortion is freedom. Abortion is our human right. We all love someone who’s had an abortion because the truth about abortion is that people need abortions and always will.”

The event was also attended by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Barbara Lee of California, and fellow Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

