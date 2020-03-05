She no longer persisted.

After failing to score a single victory in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, Sen Elizabeth Warren on Thursday pulled the plug on her once-promising campaign.

Her exit reduces the contest to a virtual two-candidate race and raises questions about where her supporters will gravitate.

Ms. Warren, who built her bid on the motto “I’ve got a plan for that,” had been an early front-runner in the race but saw her fortunes fade as voters began casting ballots.

She entered the race in February 2019 as a darling of the far left. She backed up her platform of “big structural change” for U.S. government and society with a series of detailed plans, including a 2% tax on the wealthiest Americans to pay for new benefits including tuition-free college, universal day care, student debt forgiveness and a down payment on a “Green New Deal” environmentalist makeover of the economy.

In announcing to campaign staff her decision to quit, Ms. Warren said they came up short but still succeeded in altering America’s political landscape, and she urged them to keep fighting for righteous causes.

“So if you leave with only one thing you leave with, it must be this: choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough – and they will – you will know that there is the only option ahead of you: nevertheless, you must persist,” she said in a conference call with campaign staff.

That was a reference to Ms. Warren’s viral moment in 2017 when she was arguing against the appointment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and read a letter insulting him on the Senate floor. The GOP leader ordered that she be punished, saying she’d been warned not to read the letter, “nevertheless she persisted.” She wore the barb as a badge of honor, and it quickly became a feminist mantra in the Trump era.

Recently, Ms. Warren began to reposition herself slightly to the right of avowed socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who dominated the far-left lane of the race but also suffered from stiff opposition for the Democratic Party establishment.

Ms. Warren’s exit leaves Mr. Sanders in a head-to-head contest against the establishment favorite, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The only other major candidate remaining is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, whose underdog run on an anti-war platform has yet to gain significant traction.

The nail in Ms. Warren’s coffin came this week in the Super Tuesday primaries when she finished a distant third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Mr. Sanders’ supporters viewed her as a spoiler, peeling off enough votes from their candidate to give key wins to Mr. Biden Tuesday.

President Trump gave voice to that viewpoint. He said Ms. Warren should have quit sooner.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass,” the president tweeted.

Both Mr. Sanders and Mr. Biden reportedly spoke with Ms. Warren since results came in from the Tuesday primaries.

Ms. Warren stumbled into the race after trying to explain away her past claims of Native American ancestry. She gradually found her footing and led the polls in mid-October.

The downward turn began in the October debate in Ohio when her rivals took a more aggressive aim at her far-left policy vision — in particular her support for Medicare for All.

They questioned how a candidate with an “I got a plan for that” message was unwilling to fill in the details of how she planned to pay for her vision and whether it would result in higher taxes on the middle class.

Ms. Warren unsuccessfully tried to stop the criticism by eventually outlining a plan to pay for her Medicare for All by raising taxes on businesses and corporations.

With polls showing Americans didn’t support abolishing private insurance or paying more taxes for health care, Ms. Warren started backing away from Medicare for All in December. She said her initial focus would be to expand Medicare through a public option and implement a Medicare for All program later.

The move damaged her image in the eyes of far-left activists, making it easier for activists to rally around Mr. Sanders.

• Alex Swoyer and Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.