WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot in her bedroom by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Maine has been released from the hospital, her mother said Thursday.

Emahleeah Frost left a Portland hospital where she spent nearly a week being treated for a bullet that was lodged between two vertebrae in her back. Emahleeah’s mother, Davina Petchonka, told the Morning Sentinel her daughter was “doing great” and excited to leave.

Emahleeah was with her 6-year-old sister in their Waterville home when she was shot Feb. 28, according to police. The bullet went through the wall of the bedroom where the girls were having an after-school snack. An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

The bullet is still in Emaleeah’s back, and she will continue to wear a chest and neck brace, her mother said.

Emahleeah’s family will stay in a hotel for a week while they figure out their new living arrangements. Petchonka said they will not be returning to the Waterville home where Emahleeah was shot.

“We don’t want her to have to go back there,” Petchonka said. “None of us feel safe there.”

