Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has won the support of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, giving him a boost days before the state’s primary.

Mr. Biden has rolled out a series of endorsements from notable Michiganders in recent days — including former Sen. Carl Levin and former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

“We need a president who will show up and fight for Michiganders, and @JoeBiden has proven time and again that he has our back,” Mrs. Whitmer said on Twitter. “I am proud to both endorse him and announce that I will be joining his campaign as a co-chair.”

Voters in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington are slated to hold the next round of nomination contests on Tuesday, March 10.

Michigan, though, could end up being the telltale contest of the evening.

Four years ago, Mr. Sanders narrowly edged Hillary Clinton there after running on a populist economic message and touting his opposition to trade deals that he blames for undercutting unions and sending good jobs overseas.

Mr. Biden, though, has shown strength in states with large black populations and in 2016, 21% of the primary electorate in Michigan was African American.

