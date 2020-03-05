A coalition between the Justice Department, large tech companies, and five countries have proposed 11 principles to stop the spread of online child sex exploitation.

The coalition includes Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Twitter as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and the United States.

“No child should ever have to endure the unspeakable pain and suffering of sexual exploitation and abuse,” Attorney General Willam P. Barr said at a press conference Thursday.

The principles, unveiled Thursday are voluntary and include some of the same strategies tech companies are doing to identify the sharing of child pornography on their platforms.

Under the principles, companies report efforts to groom children for child sex abuse that appear on their platforms; adopt child-specific safety measures and block livestreaming services from broadcasting child sex abuse.

The principles also recommend tech companies work with each other to share tips and practices to stop child sexual abuse.

But the guidelines don’t offer specific steps because every service is different.

