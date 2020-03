Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state has three cases of coronavirus.

The three patients contracted the illness from traveling overseas, but are said to be in “good condition.”

“We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates,” Mr. Hogan said.

