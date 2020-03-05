Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state has three cases of coronavirus.

The three patients contracted the illness from traveling overseas, but are said to be in “good condition.”

Once back in the U.S., the people went to the hospital and were tested. Maryland’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore confirmed the test results were positive for the virus.

“We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates,” Mr. Hogan said.

He notified Vice President Mike Pence and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the cases and has declared a state of emergency.

The Republican lawmaker told reporters the cases are a couple in their 70s and an individual in their 50s. The one individual, who was not identified as a man or woman, is unrelated to the couple.

“They are currently cooperating and in good condition. They are in quarantine and a thorough investigation is underway,” Mr. Hogan said, noting that any recent interactions the individuals might have had with others are being evaluated.

He said the people of Maryland should stay informed but should continue to go to work.

The CDC has reported a total of 99 cases and 10 deaths in the U.S.

