House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday there was a double standard in the backlash Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer faced for his comments about Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Mr. Schumer drew fire Wednesday for his words at rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices heard a case about a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers, as the New York Democrat directed strong words to the two newest conservative judges.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh,” Mr. Schumer said. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said she stood by Mr. Schumer’s apology that he made on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

“I think the Republicans say it’s OK if the president does it, but it’s not OK if other people do,” she said. “It wasn’t right for anybody to do and Chuck recognized those words.”

Last month, President Trump called for Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from any court case regarding him.

“Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.” @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to “shame” some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a “faker”. Both should recuse themselves.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

