CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a man stabbed to death earlier this week in Cedar Rapids as 35-year-old Tremaine Williams.

First responders found Williams around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in a home with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police arrested Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36, that same morning at the home. An investigation showed that Holmes had used a knife to stab Williams, with whom she was in a relationship, police said. Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She also had an arrest warrant for revocation of probation on other charges of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated and other counts.

