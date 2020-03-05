Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday slammed the International Criminal Court as an “unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body” Thursday, after the organization said its prosecutors may soon open cases against Americans for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

“The United States is not a party to the ICC,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade, unlawful so-called court.”

The Hague-based ICC made headlines earlier Thursday by giving a green light to prosecutors to open an investigation targeting not only current and former U.S. military, CIA and diplomatic personnel, but also the Taliban, and Afghan government forces for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The decision, marking the first time the court’s 18 year history that prosecutors have been authorized to investigate U.S. forces, flew in the face of longtime rejections by American officials to the court’s jurisdiction.

Mr. Pompeo’s called Thursday’s development a “truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body.”

He went on to assert that the Trump administration will fight any investigation targeting Americans. “I don’t want to get in front of what actions we might take,” he said. “We’ll do some work, we’ll have some announcements, probably in a couple weeks about the path that we’re going to take to ensure that we protect American soldiers, airmen, marines, our intelligence lawyers, the diplomats that worked for the State Department over the years — to ensure that the ICC…doesn’t impose pressure on them.”

The global court set itself on a collision course with Washington with Thursday’s decision to uphold an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber’s rejection in April last year of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a probe in Afghanistan.

Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan, but rejected the investigation saying it wouldn’t be in the interests of justice because the expected lack of cooperation meant convictions would ultimately be unlikely.

That decision drew fierce criticism from human rights organizations who said it neglected the desire of victims to see justice in Afghanistan and effectively rewarded states that refused to cooperate with the Hague-based court.

Even though an investigation has now been authorized, it remains to be seen if any suspects eventually indicted by prosecutors will appear in court in The Hague.

Rights groups applauded Thursday’s announcement by the ICC.

“The ICC Appeals Chamber’s decision to green light an investigation of brutal crimes in Afghanistan despite extreme pressure on the court’s independence reaffirms the court’s essential role for victims when all other doors to justice are closed,” said Param-Preet Singh, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch.

She added that the decision “also sends a much-needed signal to current and would-be perpetrators of atrocities that justice may one day catch up to them.”

Mr. Pompeo sharply disagreed, calling the latest developments a “reminder of what happens when multilateral bodies lack oversight and responsible leadership and become, instead, a vehicle for political vendettas.”

“The ICC today stumbled into a sorry affirmation of every denunciation made by the body’s critics over the last three decades,” the secretary of state said.

“We have evidence suggesting that there have been efforts to provide misinformation to the court by foreign parties,” he added, although he did not offer details.

Thursday’s developments come after years of arguments by ICC prosecutors, who claim the Taliban and other insurgent groups in Afghanistan have killed more than 17,000 Afghan civilians since 2009, including some 7,000 targeted killings, and that Afghan security forces are suspected of torturing prisoners at government detention centers.

Prosecutors have also claimed there is information that members of the U.S. military and intelligence agencies committed acts of torture and cruel treatment, including rape rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004.

Katherine Gallagher, Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, who represents a group of victims of U.S. detention, said Thursday’s developments “breathed new life into the mantra that ‘no one is above the law’ and restored some hope that justice can be available—and applied — to all.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.