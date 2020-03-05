LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) - Two people in South Carolina were accused of having 10 dead dogs and 26 malnourished animals on their property.

Steppes Stagvelt Starwolf, 62, and Stevie Jenna Starwolf, 53, have been charged with ill treatment of animals, news outlets reported. The relationship between the pair was not stated.

The dead and sick animals were found Friday during a welfare check at a home in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Ten dog carcasses were found in a trash bag outside the house, the sheriff’s office said.

No one answered the front door when officers arrived, but officials obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Authorities said 25 huskies and a cat were inside the house, some in cages.

“None of the animals had accessible food or water, and all appeared to be malnourished and in ill health,” the release states.

Both suspects returned to the home Friday night with another dog in their vehicle. They appeared before a magistrate on Saturday. Both were released after posting $10,000 bond.

It was unclear whether they had attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The sheriff’s office said all of the animals were taken to a shelter for treatment.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.