President Trump criticized Fox News during an interview aired by the network late Wednesday, telling host Sean Hannity he has “difficulties” with some of its programing decisions.

Mr. Trump voiced complaints about Fox News near the beginning of a 40-minute phone discussion conducted by Mr. Hannity and shown on the host’s eponymous primetime opinion program.

“I have my own little difficulties with [Fox News], if you want to know the truth,” said Mr. Trump.

“They put people on that I think are inappropriate and say very, very false things and people don’t challenge them. I think they’re trying to be very politically correct or ‘fair and balanced,’ right, is the term. Fair and balanced. But I think they hurt themselves if you want to know the truth,” Mr. Trump concluded.

Mr. Trump has regularly praised Fox News since prior to becoming president and briefly had his own weekly segment on the channel’s morning program, “Fox & Friends,” from 2011-2015.

He has also routinely criticized specific Fox News personalities, however, previously referring to hosts including Chris Wallace and Neil Cavuto as “nasty & obnoxious” and “not too good,” respectively.

The president has also complained repeatedly about polling released by Fox News, including as recently as last week after a recent survey conducted by the channel showed him losing his re-election campaign to several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

“Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter at the time “Why doesn’t Fox finally get a competent Polling Company?”

