NELIGH, Neb. (AP) - An April 29 sentencing is scheduled for a northeast Nebraska man accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

Antelope County District Court records say Christofer Carstens pleaded no contest to felony child abuse resulting in serious injury. A plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend no more than 20 years in prison for the 21-year-old. The judge is not bound by the agreement, however.

The records say a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh (NEE’-lee) examined the infant after she was taken to the hospital on May 25. The doctor says the baby had suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken arm and a skull fracture.

The records say Carstens, of Oakdale, told an investigator later that he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.