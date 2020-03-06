BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A man was arrested for brandishing his gun at Bellevue College, an episode that shut down the campus.

The Seattle Times reports Bellevue police arrived on campus around 5 p.m. Thursday after someone reported the man said he was in trouble and needed help, said police spokeswoman Meeghan Black.

Black said the man was “obviously in crisis,” and indicated that he was carrying a gun.

“It doesn’t appear there was a threat, but he brandished the weapon,” Black said.

Police negotiated with the man for more than five hours until they took him into custody at around 10:30 p.m. The college reopened shortly after that. The police said no one was hurt. Black said officials didn’t believe the public was in danger.

Before the man was apprehended, the college advised those living in student housing to shelter in place, though faculty, staff and students were allowed to leave campus.

