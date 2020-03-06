Gender therapy for minors — a treatment for some transgender children — would be banned under legislation passed Friday morning in the Alabama Senate.

The bill, which now moves to the state’s House of Representatives, would make it a felony for medical providers to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to anyone under age 19. Gender confirmation surgery would also be outlawed.

Trussville Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt sponsored the bill that passed 22-3, according to the Associated Press.

“I just don’t think and others don’t think that kids should be given experimental drugs or surgeries that could have irreversible consequences for the rest of their life,” Mr. Shelnutt said.

Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, a Democrat from Mobile, suggested few Alabama children had undergone such treatments.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.