WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) - A person has been found dead inside a car that exploded and erupted into flames in a Woodinville parking lot.

KOMO-TV reports firefighters and deputies responded to the scene, in the 15500 block of Woodinville Redmond Road NE, at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a vehicle explosion and fire.

Crews extinguished the flames and found a person dead inside the car, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

Major crimes investigators are now invovled.

