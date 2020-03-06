Charles Edwards, the former top watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security, was charged Friday with stealing software from one government agency so his company could resell it to another agency for a profit.

Mr. Edwards, who served as Homeland Security’s inspector general until his resignation in 2013, faces a 16-count indictment including conspiracy, theft, wire fraud and identity theft charges.

Prosecutors say Mr. Edwards stole confidential and proprietary software from the Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office. They said the theft was part of a scheme to sell the same software to the Agriculture Department’s inspector general.

Although Mr. Edwards had stepped down from his position at the time of the alleged theft, prosecutors say he leveraged his relationship with DHS-OIG employee Murail Yamazula to help steal the software.

Ms. Yamazula, who is also named in the indictment, faces the same charges as Mr. Edwards and an additional charge of destroying records.

The databases were said to include sensitive government information containing personal identifying information of Homeland Security and Post Office workers, according to court documents.

