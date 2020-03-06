President Trump announced Friday evening that Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina will be his new White House chief of staff.
Mick Mulvaney, the current acting chief of staff, will be named as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.
Mr. Meadows, a Freedom Caucus founder, announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from Congress at the end of this term. He was recently made ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
The North Carolina Republican was a staunch defender of the president throughout the impeachment proceedings, even as a member of Mr. Trump’s defense team.
