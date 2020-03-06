RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Four federal correctional officers have been indicted by a grand jury for making false statements about three unrelated inmate deaths at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner last year, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Tyler Robison, 41; Adam Cockerham, 31, Lonnie Faircloth, 54; and Eric Stephenson, 37, were each indicted on a single count of making a false statement, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said in a news release.

Higdon said Robison, Cockerham and Stephenson are accused of making false entries on forms saying they had completed rounds in an inmate housing unit when they had not. They are accused in unrelated incidents involving the death of an inmate.

Faircloth is also accused of making a false statement to an Office of Inspector General agent during an investigation.

If the three are convicted, they each face up to five years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.