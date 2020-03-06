PHOENIX (AP) - A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Arizona, state health officials said Friday.

The patient is a woman in her 40s who is currently hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Department officials didn’t immediately know where in Arizona the woman resides or was hospitalized but expected to release that information later Friday, department spokesman Chris Minnick told The Associated Press.

The two previous Arizona cases involved people in metro Phoenix.

The department said authorities were investigating whether the woman acquired the disease through contact with someone known to her or through the general public.

The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The symptoms are thought to appear between two and 14 days after exposure, the department said.

The woman’s case was the second identified through testing by a state health lab.

Meanwhile, three firefighters and two ambulance workers in Scottsdale remain in quarantine at their homes after treating a patient who later tested positive for coronavirus. They have not displayed any symptoms, according to Maricopa County Public Health officials.

The man they treated last week was the state’s second patient with coronavirus.

