ICE announced Friday that it had defied a California sanctuary law and arrested a repeat-felon illegal immigrant outside of San Francisco’s Hall of Justice this week, prompting angry denunciations from local officials.

The arrest is the latest escalation between the Trump administration and California over immigration enforcement, with the feds pushing back hard on the state’s sanctuary policies through lawsuits, subpoenas, and now flouting the state’s own laws.

ICE said it had tried eight times to get local authorities to turn over the man, who was not identified by name, but each time those “detainer” requests were rebuffed.

So they tracked him down as he was about to enter the courthouse for a hearing, and made the arrest.

“Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities,” said David Jennings, director of ICE’s San Francisco field office.

California last year enacted Assembly Bill 668, which attempted to make courthouse arrests without a judicial warrant illegal. That was aimed at ICE, which when it’s enforcing civil immigration laws cannot obtain a judicial warrant, but makes arrests on administrative warrants instead.

Mr. Jennings said ICE won’t let that law govern how federal officers, following laws passed by Congress, do their jobs.

And he said it’s San Francisco that suffers by protecting people like this week’s target, who had three felony convictions for burglary in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

“Criminals like this individual are released to reoffend again and again. A simple phone call to ICE to arrange the secure transfer of such individuals would serve the hard working residents of the city far more than a misguided sanctuary policy,” Mr. Jennings said.

San Francisco’s district attorney and public defender issued a joint statement condemning the arrest.

“ICE actions in or near our courthouses deters people from accessing our justice system, making us all less safe,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Public Defender Mano Raju promised to mount a legal defense for the man.

His office said it will hold a press conference next week on the matter.

The number of sanctuary cities has skyrocketed under President Trump as anti-Trump local officials seek ways to resist his get-tough immigration policies and to stymy federal law.

Mr. Trump has pushed back, looking to withhold federal grant money from jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate.

And in recent months the Justice Department and ICE have stepped up their tactics. Attorney General William P. Barr has sued California, New Jersey and King County, in Washington, over sanctuary policies.

And ICE has begun to use a new tactic of issuing subpoenas to try to pry information about illegal immigrants from jurisdictions who say their hands are tied.

Several California localities have complied with those subpoenas in recent weeks, suggesting that tactic may have some worth.

But states are also fighting back.

After New York approved a sanctuary law denying ICE and Customs and Border Protection access to its state motor vehicle bureau records, CBP said it could no longer approve New Yorkers for trusted traveler programs. No data means CBP can’t vet applicants, officials said.

New York has sued, complaining that it feels singled out and calling the ouster from trusted traveler programs retaliatory.

