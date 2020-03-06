Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, will seek reelection for the seat he has held since 1994.

The 85-year-old announced on Twitter Thursday he has decided to run for another term in a video that shows him flying a plane upside down.

“Right now, our nation is at a crossroads,” the caption read. “Three years into President Trump’s first term, we have reversed much of the devastation that eight years of Obama brought us.”

Mr. Inhofe stepped into the role as the powerful Armed Services chairman in the midst of the late Sen. John McCain’s battle with cancer. He formally became chairman after the Arizona Republican’s 2018 passing.

Speaking to reporters in his Washington office last week, he explained that “when you chair, arguably the most significant committee in the United States Senate, once you are a candidate you are not looked at as the chairman as much as you are a candidate, and we have a lot to do.”

He vowed to continue his chairman duties as the panel heads into drafting the National Defense Authorization Act, one of the committee’s most important responsibilities.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.