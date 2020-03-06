A new poll shows former Vice President Joseph R. Biden with a 16-point edge over Sen. Bernard Sanders as the Democratic presidential race narrowed to a two-man competition.

The Morning Consult poll, taken after media mogul Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren exited the race, revealed 54 percent prefer Mr. Biden as their first pick for the 2020 Democratic nomination over the self-declared socialist.

Mr. Sanders came in at 38 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who remains in the race despite only winning two delegates thus far, came in at two percent.

The poll was conducted Thursday, surveying 1,390 Democratic primary voters. It has a three-point margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.