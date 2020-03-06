RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man wanted in a Virginia carjacking was shot and killed after officers looking to serve a warrant saw him stabbing a woman, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to an address Thursday night to help Richmond police find the man wanted for a carjacking in Richmond on Feb. 25, Henrico County Police said in a news release.

According to the news release, officers encountered the man in the driveway of a home. but he ran inside. When officers followed him into the home, he was seen stabbing a woman with a knife, police said. A Henrico County officer who was closest to the man shot him.

Both the suspect and the woman were taken to area hospitals. The man died of his wounds, police said, while the woman was listed in critical but stable condition after she sustained multiple stab wounds.

Police also confirmed a 3-year-old child was in the home, but the child was not harmed. Authorities say family members in the Richmond area are now caring for the child.

The suspect’s name will be released once next of kin are notified, police said, adding that neither the name of the stabbing victim nor the police officer will be identified at this time. Henrico police said the officer has been placed on administrative assignment, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting.

