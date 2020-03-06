Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on Friday told his residents not to panic and to use common-sense precautions after the Washington suburb recorded its first coronaviruses cases.

“There is no reason to panic, and life as you know it should continue pretty much as it was before this became news with the caveats of what we are saying about precautions to take, and that’s the important thing,” Mr. Elrich said in press conference.

“We have to be extra careful about what we do in the course of things to make sure the spread of the this virus is contained,” he said, recommending that residents thorough hand Washington, staying home if feeling sick, avoiding people who are sick, and covering the mouth and nose when sneezing. He added that the county is working to get more supplies such as sanitizers and soap.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Thursday night after a couple in their 70s and an individual in their 50s were diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The declaration speeds the delivery of money and other resources to combat the virus.

The three individuals, who are quarantined in their homes, are doing well, Mr. Hogan said.

Mr. Elrich said the county is working with the Department of Health to get the patients’ travel histories as well as information about their movements after they returned from their trips.

No other cases have been confirmed in Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia.

Mr. Elrich said the county has been preparing for coronavirus since January.

Officials said they aren’t disclosing the names of the individuals or where they live, because their recommendations would be the same.

“We believe life does not need to be radically altered, but we certainly have to have a higher level of awareness in what we are doing and what’s going on around us,” Mr. Elrich said. “Take reasonable precautions, be aware, be aware of your own health, don’t take chances in exposing yourself, don’t take chances in exposing others.”

