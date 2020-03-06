A small Texas museum is holding an emergency meeting because its director publicly wished all Republican voters in the Lone Star State would die.

The directors of the Pioneer City County Museum, located in Sweetwater, are scheduled to gather Friday evening to discuss a Facebook rant from its executive director, Melonnie Hicks.

“I hope every single one of you pieces of s*#@ that votes republican, dies today,” Ms. Hicks posted on Super Tuesday during the Texas primary.

Ms. Hicks has reportedly apologized for her post, but the post and apology have been scrubbed from Facebook. Ms. Hicks’ original post has been widely shared on social media.

How can you allow people like Melonnie Hicks work at Pioneer Museum when she post things like this??? She has since deleted it but that’s not good enough. pic.twitter.com/WU2j81t7zE — Tammy Dana (@TammyDana6) March 5, 2020

Her comments came in the midst of increasingly troubling examples of political speech and outbursts of political violence. This week, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York appeared to threaten two conservative Supreme Court justices over their potential votes in an abortion case pending before the court, and a Denver councilwoman retweeted a wish that supporters of President Trump who attend Make America Great Again rallies become infected with the coronavirus.

Those remarks came after a van driver deliberately drove into a voter registration tent in Florida because it was run by volunteers for Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Pioneer City Museum did not respond to a request for comment prior to its scheduled meeting, and a local television station said the museum has repeatedly ignored its requests for comment. The museum’s Facebook page appears to have gone dormant, and there has been no recent activity on its Twitter account.

The museum, which is free, is housed in an early 20th century house and features “local artifacts,” according to its website.

The president cruised to victory in the Texas primary, as expected, while on the Democratic side, former Vice President Joseph R. Picked up the most delegates — 111 — by taking 34.5% of the vote compared with Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 30%.

