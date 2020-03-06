President Trump said Friday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy was killed by “a lack of talent,” not by sexism.

“I think lack of talent was her problem,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “She had a tremendous lack of talent. People don’t like her.”

He comment was in response to a reporter’s question whether sexism was to blame for the senator quitting the race.

Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, announced Thursday she was suspending her campaign for the presidential nomination after she had failed to win a single state primary. Her departure leaves long shot Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as the only female candidate in the race.

The president said of Ms. Warren, “She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her. People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

The president said her only achievement in the campaign was savaging billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate last month. He, too, quit the race this week.

“She was a good debater, she destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly,” the president said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.