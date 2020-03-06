President Trump toured the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta on Friday and praised the agency’s work in developing a test for the coronavirus.

“The testing has been amazing, what they have been able to produce in a short period of time,” the president said. “These scientists are doing a phenomenal job with something that came out of nowhere in very short order. Anybody who wants a test can get a test. We’re prepared for anything.”

He repeated his assertion that the death rate from the virus in the U.S. could be less than 1% because “many of the people that aren’t that sick, don’t report” to a doctor.

“A lot of people aren’t going to doctors, a lot of people aren’t going to hospitals,” the president said.

He said he didn’t think it was an overreaction for groups to cancel large gatherings and conferences, but he hasn’t considered canceling his campaign rallies.

“I haven’t had any problems,” he said.

The president also said a cruise ship will be allowed to dock in San Francisco, although he was inclined against it.

“Our [infection] numbers are going to go up,” he said, but he added that most of the passengers are Americans who need to be brought home.

“I’d rather have them stay on [the ship],” he said. “But I gave them [state officials] the authority to make the decision. I would rather have the numbers [of infected and dead in the U.S.] stay where they are.”

The president also referred to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee as “a snake,” after he criticized the administration’s response to the virus. Most of the deaths so far in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state.

“We have a lot of problems with the governor,” Mr. Trump said.

Dr. Steve Monroe, associate director, said the CDC is “in position to scale up production” of the test kits.

He said CDC “has never denied a request” from public-health officials for anyone to be tested. He acknowledged there was a problem initially with the tests, which he attributed to “starting from scratch.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said 4 million tests will be available by the end of next week.

There have been 14 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus, and the outbreak has spread to most regions of the country, with more than 240 cases reported. The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 100,000.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said the risk to the public remains “low.” He said the initial problem with the tests was a “quality control” issue that has since been resolved.

“There’s no doubt we’re going to see more community cases,” Dr. Redfield said. “We are enhancing our surveillance … so we will very accurate eyes on where this virus is.”

