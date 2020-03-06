The White House is considering tax relief for industries hit hard by the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed the administration is considering “timely and targeted” action to help companies and workers hurt by the outbreak, which could include airlines, travel companies and cruise lines.

“Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance,” Mr. Kudlow said on Fox Business. But he added, “we don’t want to act prematurely.”

The president was noncommittal on Friday about the idea of a stimulus spending bill.

“What we can do is do what we do,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re getting a lot of business from people staying [in the U.S.], which I’ve always liked anyway. I think financial markets will bounce back soon.”

He again called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, after the central bank issued an emergency cut of a half-percentage point this week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.