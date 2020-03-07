Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, said Saturday that a person who attended last month’s event has tested positive for coronavirus.

The American Conservative Union said in a statement that the unidentified CPAC attendee was exposed to coronavirus prior to the conference and tested positive at a New Jersey hospital earlier Saturday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the positive test result, and the patient is being treated and quarantined in New Jersey, the American Conservative Union said.

Organizers said the individual did not interact at CPAC with President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who were among several politicians who gave addresses at the event.

“Our children, spouses, extended family and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals and support each other. We send this message in that spirit,” the American Conservative Union said in the statement.

Held at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., CPAC 2020 took place from Feb. 26-29 and featured appearances by a number of prominent conservatives in addition to the president and vice president, including members of the first family and Trump administration, among others.

“The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials,” the American Conservative Union said in the statement.

More than 19,000 people attended the previous CPAC in 2019, according to event’s website.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.