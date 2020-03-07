New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency following a spike in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Cuomo said during an afternoon press conference that 21 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported across New York, bringing the state’s total to 76.

The cases include 11 in New York City, 57 in Westchester County, two in Rockland county, four in Nassau County and two in Saratoga County, Mr. Cuomo said.

“I have officially … done a declaration of emergency, which gives us certain powers. We are going to be doing purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help … local health departments that are very stressed,” said Mr. Cuomo.

“This is labor intensive. So we need the staffing, we need the purchasing,” said Mr. Cuomo. “Under the declaration of emergency, we have a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol, and we’re going to be doing that.”

