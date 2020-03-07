DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has ruled that a father is fit to stand trial on charges that he abused his 10-year-old son, who died.

Al-Mutahan McClean entered a motion in court in January seeking an evaluation of his mental state.

Judge David Atkins said that, according to the competency report, McClean, 30, is capable of understanding the charges he faces.

Takoda Collins died in December after being taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. His body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died, authorities alleged in court documents.

McClean pleaded not guilty in December to seven charges, including rape of a child and felonious assault. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Al-Mutahan’s attorney.

According to court records, McClean, his fiancée and her sister all face charges of child endangerment.

Judge Atkins said a hearing on a defense motion for suppression of evidence will be held April 30.

