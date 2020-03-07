AITKIN, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash while trying to kidnap a woman.

KTSP-TV reports the crash occurred on Friday just outside the city of Aitkins. Two witnesses told police that the 32-year-old Ramsey man pulled into their driveway, physically placed the woman in his pickup truck and drove off.

Both witnesses chased the man in their vehicles. At one point two of the vehicles collided. One of them left the road and rolled over. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that no one was injured.

The pickup truck driver fled into nearby woods but police tracked him down with a dog and arrested him.

The man has two court orders in Anoka and Freeborn counties prohibiting him from from having contact with the woman he took from the home.

The sheriff’s office statement didn’t offer any further details. A message left at the office Saturday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.

