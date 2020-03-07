Two people in Florida who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus have died, the state’s Department of Health announced Friday, marking the first such fatalities confirmed on the East Coast.

Both of the deceased were described the the Florida Department of Health as residents of the state who recently traveled internationally.

They include a patient who had been receiving care in Santa Rosa County for the coronavirus and an individual in their seventies who tested presumptive positive for the virus in Lee County, the department said.

Their deaths brings the total number of reported coronavirus-related fatalities in the U.S. up to 17.

They are also the first confirmed coronavirus-related deaths to happen outside of California and Washington state.

Another two people in Florida also tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the state Department of Health added, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 13.

“The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the patients, potential close contacts of each case and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath,” it said in a statement.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier Friday that he has asked the Florida legislature to authorize $25 million to be spent on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

“Both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President have indicated that they’re fully supportive of doing what we need to do to continue to support the effort,” said Mr. DeSantis, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Mr. DeSantis also expects Florida to receive at least $27 million in related assistance from the federal government, the report said.

Internationally, more than 100,000 people have contracted the potentially deadly respiratory disease since its discovery in December, according to John Hopkins University.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has documented a combined total of 164 confirmed and presumptive positive domestic cases of the coronavirus since January 21.

